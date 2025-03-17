Changes in John Cena's appearance following his unexpected heel turn predicted by WWE analyst

Many fans expect John Cena to sport a new look following his heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted the changes The Franchise Player could make to his appearance.

For over two decades, the 47-year-old legend was a babyface. He sported his famous jorts and colored t-shirts. However, The Cenation Leader turned heel earlier this month at Elimination Chamber by attacking his WrestleMania 41 opponent, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and joining forces with The Rock.

On his Notasm Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed Cena has to make some changes to his looks after becoming a villain, giving the example of Hulk Hogan, who changed the color of his attire after joining the nWo.

The 41-year-old analyst said Cena could ditch the jorts and wear grey cargo shorts. Roberts further speculated that the 16-time World Champion could change his haircut and start wearing wrestling boots instead of sneakers.

"Maybe we go some kind of maybe a grey cargo short, right? No jorts at all. And not camo either because he went through that camo phase. What if he wears a grey cargo short, how about that, with some black sneakers? Maybe a grey cargo short with wrestling boots and the wrestling boots is the big change. But I don't know. Just the idea of him wearing tights is still maybe too much of a departure but I don't know," Roberts said. [30:02 - 30:30]

The WWE analyst doesn't think John Cena will bring back his former heel persona

During the early years of John Cena's career on the WWE main roster, he adopted the persona of The Doctor of Thuganomics, dressing like American rapper Vanilla Ice. The 47-year-old legend dropped the character 20 years ago.

On the same episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts disclosed that he did not see Cena reverting to his former persona after turning heel.

"I don't think John Cena's gonna shave his head. We still have to know this is John Cena. He can't fully transform. But he also can't give us the version of heel John Cena that we love. We love The Doctor of Thuganomics. We think that The Doctor of Thuganomics is great. When The Doctor of Thuganomics showed to what is it, WrestleMania 35? I wanna say it was WrestleMania 35 in New York and he confronted Elias, we loved seeing The Doctor of Thuganomics get in that throwback jersey. It can't be the old heel John Cena because this is the first time that John Cena as a heel is a heel because he's at the top of the industry," he said.

It will be interesting to see if John Cena sports a new look tonight on RAW when he makes his first appearance following his heel turn.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

