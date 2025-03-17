John Cena won't bring back The Doctor of Thuganomics character for a major reason, says WWE analyst

John Cena finally turned heel in WWE after over two decades of being a babyface. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted that the Leader of the Cenation would not revert to his former heel persona, The Doctor of Thuganomics.

Ad

A few months after his main roster debut in 2002, Cena turned heel and adopted The Doctor of Thuganomics persona. The 47-year-old character was a freestyle rapper who used his steel chain to take out his opponents during matches. Despite supposedly being a villain, Cena eventually turned into a fan favorite. The 16-time World Champion then dropped the character in 2005.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts addressed whether Cena could bring back his Doctor of Thuganomics persona after turning heel at Elimination Chamber. He predicted that The Franchise Player would not do that because the circumstances of his current heel run are different from his first one.

Ad

Trending

"I don't think John Cena's gonna shave his head. We still have to know this is John Cena. He can't fully transform. But he also can't give us the version of heel John Cena that we love. We love the Doctor of Thuganomics. We think that the Doctor of Thuganomics is great. When the Doctor of Thuganomics showed to what is it, WrestleMania 35? I wanna say it was WrestleMania 35 in New York and he confronted Elias, we loved seeing the Doctor of Thuganomics get in that throwback jersey. It can't be the old heel John Cena because this is the first time that John Cena as a heel is a heel because he's at the top of the industry," he said. [From 9:12 - 9:57]

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Ex-WWE star Paul Roma predicts the outcome of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

Earlier this month, John Cena overcame five other top superstars to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Later that same night, the Leader of the Cenation attacked his Show of Shows opponent and aligned himself with The Rock.

Ad

Wrestling veteran Paul Roma recently predicted the outcome of the anticipated clash between The American Nightmare and Cena, claiming the latter would leave Las Vegas with the title.

"I think that Cody is blah right now. He has nothing going on. He comes out, the fans applaud him, but they don't go crazy over him. For lack of a better word, as we would always say, he's dead in the water right now. They need to try and spark something, get something going, whether they're gonna put Cena over on him to make him a real heel and that's basically what I see happening," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena is set to appear tonight on RAW for the first time since his heel turn. It would be interesting to see what The Franchise Player would do on the red brand.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback