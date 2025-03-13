WWE Hall of Famer makes bold prediction about the future of John Cena and Cody Rhodes' feud

John Cena has begun a feud with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 41. Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently predicted the future of that rivalry.

The Leader of the Cenation won the Men's Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. After the match, the 47-year-old surprisingly turned heel and attacked his Show of Shows opponent, aligning himself with The Rock. Since then, fans and experts have debated whether it was the right decision to turn the 16-time world champion villain on his farewell tour.

On The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts disclosed that he believes it was a correct move. He speculated that Cena would end up putting Rhodes over and have a passing of the torch moment:

"Well, it's time for it for a couple of reasons. Number one, Cody's your top babyface now. So, you gotta get those other guys out of there so he's the only one. And to turn him heel, he's gonna wind up putting Cody over, which is what they want. [Like a passing of the torch moment?] Absolutely," he said. [2:21 - 2:53]

Ex-WWE star agrees with Jake Roberts' take on John Cena's heel turn

In a recent interview with Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour, former WWE Women's Champion Layla addressed John Cena's unexpected heel turn. She revealed that she believes the Stamford-based company has made the right decision.

Meanwhile, she predicted that The Franchise Player would pass the torch to Cody Rhodes:

"He's gonna pass the torch, you know, he turns heel, go out with the bang, you know. He said this is it for him, this is the last time. So, I think he's going to pass the torch to Cody and I actually am excited to see John Cena as a heel," she said.

Wrestling veteran Paul Roma speculated that Cena would beat The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. It would be interesting to see who would leave Las Vegas victorious.

