"He's going to pass the torch to Cody" - Ex-WWE champion addresses John Cena's heel turn

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Mar 09, 2025 16:16 GMT
John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania (Image credit: WWE.com)
John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 (Image credit: WWE.com)

John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. A former champion recently addressed The Cenation Leader's character change, stating that she was excited to see the 47-year-old legend as a villain.

Last week, Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to officially become Cody Rhodes' challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. That same night, The Franchise Player shocked the world by attacking The American Nightmare, alongside The Rock and Travis Scott, officially turning heel for the first time in over two decades.

In a recent interview with Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour, former WWE Women's Champion Layla discussed Cena's heel turn, expressing her excitement to see him become a villain. Meanwhile, she predicted that the 16-time world champion would pass the torch to Rhodes eventually before hanging up his boots.

"It's time because I remember when I was there that there was talks about wanting to turn him heel and heel and heel. And I think they made the right decision not to do it then because he definitely was the face of the company. And I think now, 'Why not?' He's gonna pass the buck on, right?"
Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

She continued:

"He's gonna pass the torch, you know, he turns heel, go out with the bang, you know. He said this is it for him, this is the last time. So, I think he's going to pass the torch to Cody and I actually am excited to see John Cena as a heel." [17:36 - 18:10]
John Cena will turn babyface again before retiring, thinks WWE Hall of Famer

On his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff also discussed John Cena's unexpected heel turn at Elimination Chamber. He predicted that The Cenation Leader would not retire as a villain.

Instead, the former RAW General Manager speculated that the 16-time world champion would turn babyface again around the end of the year before he officially retires.

"[Do you think Cena will remain a heel the whole year?] No, but it's going to be da*n near close to a year. He'll see the light but it won't be until the very end. That's what I would do," he said.
It would be interesting to see what a 'heel' John Cena has in store for the WWE Universe.

Please credit Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour and add an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription from the first half.

Edited by Harish Raj S
हिन्दी