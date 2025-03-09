47-year-old ex-WWE champion open to returning after 10 years; wants to reunite legendary tag team

A former champion recently revealed they were open to returning to WWE after nearly a decade of absence. However, the 47-year-old does not want another singles run.

Layla joined the Stamford-based company after winning the WWE Diva Search competition in 2006. She spent nearly nine years as an active competitor, during which she formed a legendary tag team with Michelle McCool. The former member of LayCool also held the WWE Women's Championship and Divas Title once each. Nevertheless, Layla retired from professional wrestling in the summer of 2015.

In a recent interview with Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour, Layla disclosed that she was open to making a WWE comeback. However, she pointed out that she did not want a singles run. Instead, she wanted to reunite with her former LayCool partner for a tag team match or run:

"I'm open to it, how about that? I'm very open to it. Before I hit 50, I am open to coming back. But, for me, if I come back, I really wanna come back with Michelle. I wanna be with people. I don't wanna come back in the singles or like that. I think that LayCool would be a treat for the fans, I'd say. Hopefully, a treat for the fans. I wanna come back and work one more time with my best friend," she said. [5:44 - 6:11]

Layla became a mom after leaving WWE

After leaving the Stamford-based company and retiring in 2015, Layla fell off the radar. However, the 47-year-old former Women's Champion recently provided a rare personal update in an interview with ChairShot Sports podcast.

The former LayCool member revealed that she had had a baby after stepping away from professional wrestling:

"I wasn't gonna share this information but now you guys know, during my hiatus away after I retired, I had a baby. I'm sharing that with you guys. This is the first time. I was waiting to share that but this is what's happening. So, I had a baby," she said.

Layla's former partner, Michelle McCool, has also become a mom after retiring from WWE in 2011. It would be interesting to see if the two would once again reunite to wrestle together in front of their children.

Please credit Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

