Congratulations to former WWE Women's Champion Layla

Former WWE Women's Champion Layla has been retired for nearly a decade. She recently made a rare personal revelation.

After winning the 2006 Diva Search competition, Layla joined the Stamford-based company. She had a nine-year run, during which she held the Divas Championship and the Women's Title. However, the 47-year-old left the promotion and hung up her boots in 2015. Layla tied the knot with former WWE Superstar Ricky Ortiz later that same year.

During a recent appearance on the ChairShot Sports podcast, the former Women's Champion broke the news that she had a baby following her retirement from professional wrestling:

Trending

"I wasn't gonna share this information but now you guys know, during my hiatus away after I retired, I had a baby. I'm sharing that with you guys. This is the first time. I was waiting to share that but this is what's happening. So, I had a baby," she said. [28:35 - 28:51]

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Layla is open to returning to WWE

The former Divas Champion last competed in July 2015 when she lost to Saraya (fka Paige) at a WWE live event. During a recent interview with the Heated Shenanigans podcast, Layla discussed possibly returning to the squared circle.

The 47-year-old disclosed that she was open to the idea of making a comeback, even if for a one-off appearance:

"Honestly, prior, I think people were well aware that I was absolutely done, I'm retired, that was great, and I closed that part of my life away. But now, I'm open to it. So if there is an invitation, I will definitely take that and I would love to go back. Even if it is one time, I would love to do it. So I am open to that now. I definitely am," she said.

Layla recently mentioned on the Chairshot Sports podcast that she believes she will eventually reunite with her former LayCool partner, Michelle McCool. It would be interesting to see if that happens soon.

Please credit Chairshot Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback