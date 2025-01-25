Ex-WWE Women's champion confirms reunion of iconic tag team will happen ahead of Royal Rumble

A former top WWE Superstar was part of a historic tag team for multiple years. She recently guaranteed she would reunite with her former tag team partner.

Layla joined the Stamford-based company after winning the 2006 Diva Search competition. During her WWE stint, she allied with Michelle McCool, forming LayCool. The two ladies were a dominant force in the women's division for nearly two years before they split in 2011 when McCool turned on Layla. While The Undertaker's wife retired after getting pinned by her former partner at Extreme Rules that same year, Layla hung up her boots in 2015.

Speaking on Chairshot Sports, Layla was asked whether she would be a surprise entrant in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match and if fans would witness a LayCool reunion. While she refused to give an answer regarding her potential participation in the 'Rumble, the former Women's Champion confirmed that a LayCool reunion was guaranteed someday.

Trending

"I guarantee one day. I gurantee there will be a LayCool reunion. There's no way that's not gonna happen," she said. [46:27 - 46:31]

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Layla revealed WWE didn't initially plan to pair her with Michelle McCool

In an interview with the No Name Wrestling podcast, Layla revealed that the Stamford-based company initially planned to have Alicia Fox form an alliance with Michelle McCool before they paired her with the former Women's Champion.

The 47-year-old claimed her chemistry with McCool convinced the company to pick her instead of Fox.

"LayCool wasn't actually supposed to happen. It was going to be, I think, Michelle McCool and Alicia Fox, originally, that's who I think they had originally for that," Layla said. [H/T Wrestling, Inc.]

Layla has dropped several hints at possibly returning at the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, McCool has previously competed in multiple 'Rumble matches. She has also attended multiple WWE shows lately. It would be interesting to see if LayCool would indeed reunite on February 1.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Chairshot Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback