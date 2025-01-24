"I feel lucky at number 13" - Former WWE champion teases Royal Rumble return after almost a decade

A former WWE Superstar recently shared a social media update to tease her return to professional wrestling at Royal Rumble. The premium live event will air from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 1.

Layla is a former WWE Divas Champion who retired from professional wrestling and left the Stamford-based company in July 2015. She lost her final wrestling match to Paige (aka Saraya) during a House Show on July 26, 2015. The 47-year-old has yet to step foot inside the squared circle since.

With Royal Rumble just over a week away, Layla has teased entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match at No. 13 in her recent X/Twitter post.

"I feel lucky at number 13💋," she wrote.

You can check out her X/Twitter update below:

Layla has previously claimed to be open to WWE return

In the last few months, the former WWE Women's Champion has opened up about a potential return to the squared circle. She did the same during her interview with the Heated Shenanigans Podcast last month.

Layla stated that she thought she was retired for good. However, in the current scenario, she is open to making a return. The former LayCool member noted that she would love to step inside the squared circle even if it is a one-time thing.

"Honestly, prior, I think people were well aware that I was absolutely done. I'm retired, that was great, and I closed that part of my life away. But now, I'm open to it. So, if there is an invitation, I will definitely take that, and I would love to go back. Even if it is one time, I would love to do it. So, I am open to that now. I definitely am," she said. [From 2:00 to 2:30]

You can check out Layla's comments in the video below:

During the same interview, Layla teased the idea of reuniting with her former tag team partner, Michelle McCool. Considering the latter has three appearances in Women's Royal Rumble matches, the potential reunion could happen at this year's edition of the premium live event.

Will Layla and Michelle McCool enter this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

