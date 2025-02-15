LayCool fuels rumors of WWE WrestleMania 41 reunion

The WWE Universe has ramped up on the speculations for WrestleMania 41 with just over two months to go for the annual extravaganza. LayCool has been the subject of rumors for several months since Layla El resurfaced. Now that Michelle McCool is set to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame, the chances of a major reunion have increased.

LayCool formed in the summer of 2009, but the controversy picked up later that year while feuding with Mickie James. Layla and McCool were once co-champions holding the Women's Championship and Divas Championship for almost 200 days. Tensions between the duo surged after teaming with Dolph Ziggler for a WrestleMania 27 loss to John Morrison, Snooki, and Trish Stratus. Layla then beat McCool in a No DQ Loser Leaves WWE Match at Extreme Rules 2011.

The Flawless duo is celebrating today after Triple H announced McCool's Hall of Fame induction for WrestleMania 41 weekend. In addition to fueling rumors of a potential reunion in Las Vegas, Layla praised her longtime friend as being more deserving than anyone else.

"What wonderful news today! No one is more deserving of this recognition and accomplishment. I’m truly so happy for you, Chelle! Everyone, please show your love to Michelle—she’s incredible and so dear to me. ❤️ #WellDeserved #Proud @mimicalacool @wwe 💋," Layla wrote.

Check out her tribute in the post below:

McCool took to the comments section to quickly respond. The Diva of the Year 2010 confirmed her long-lasting love for Layla with just four words.

"Love you so much!!!!," Michelle McCool wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Michelle McCool's comment on Layla's post (Photo Credit: Layla on Instagram)

LayCool once ranked #37 on WWE's list of the 50 greatest tag teams in history. However, they were not ranked on a top 50 tag team special released on Peacock in 2021 and were not featured in a segment on women's teams.

The duo appears to still share a great camaraderie, and there is every possibility we could see both veterans reuniting during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Triple H praises Michelle McCool for WWE HOF induction

Triple H broke the news of Michelle McCool's WWE Hall of Fame induction on ESPN earlier today.

The Chief Content Officer then took to X (fka Twitter) to congratulate her, responding to the company's official announcement on the social media platform.

"A career dedicated to breaking down barriers and making every performance #Flawless. Michelle’s accomplishments inside and outside of the ring solidified her status as a legend to fans globally. Congratulations to the newest member of the HOF… @McCoolMichelleL," Triple H wrote.

The Game was previously announced as the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 headliner. The ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, right after SmackDown ends at the same venue.

