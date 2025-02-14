Triple H makes huge WWE announcement

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently made a major announcement ahead of Friday Night SmackDown. The company is gearing up for the 2025 Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The Game made a virtual appearance on ESPN's Get Up, where The Undertaker and his wife, Michelle McCool, were already in the studio. He recounted how The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels surprised him with the news of his upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

Paul Levesque joked that as the boss, he should have the last laugh. Adding to this, the multi-time World Champion then announced that Michelle McCool would also be joining him in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Ad

Trending

Triple H praised Michelle McCool, stating that her induction into the Hall of Fame was long overdue, and acknowledged her significant contributions to the evolution of women's wrestling.

"It's an honor to have you go in, it's long overdue. You're one of the women that transformed what we do and brought it into the modern era," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The All-American Diva became emotional and broke into tears as she hugged her husband after hearing the news. The Phenom also comforted McCool in a heartfelt moment.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our heartfelt congratulations to former Divas Champion, Michelle McCool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback