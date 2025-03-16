Massive Stone Cold Steve Austin announcement ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin has been confirmed for a major appearance during WrestleMania weekend. The 41st edition of The Showcase of The Immortals is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on April 19 and 20.

The Texas Rattlesnake was rumored to help Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, as he later revealed, the former World Champion could not make it to the show as he and his wife had prior commitments.

After being absent last year, Stone Cold Steve Austin will be in town during the WrestleMania weekend. The Fanatics Events' X (fka Twitter) account announced that The Bionic Redneck will be appearing at WWE World on April 19 and 20, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"OH HELL YEAH! 🔥 It’s only fitting we drop this announcement today. “STONE COLD” STEVE AUSTIN 🍺 is headed to WWE World this April 19 & 20. Tickets to purchase autographs and photo ops will be on sale Tuesday at 11 AM ET. Don't forget, a valid WWE World admission ticket is required to purchase - grab yours today!"

Stone Cold Steve Austin opens up about his only regret during his WWE WrestleMania 38 match

Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to in-ring competition after around two decades at WrestleMania 38. He defeated former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match.

During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, the veteran spoke about his match against The Prizefighter on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Austin noted that although the crowd was very loud, he regretted not savoring the moment and working the fans in attendance even more:

"And when I went out there, I think I couldn't hear the crowd as much as I wanted to. When I watched it back, the crowd was into it. It was very, very loud, yes, but I wish I would have taken more time, savored more moments, and worked the people a little bit more than I did. I think I was in a space of not knowing what I had and trying to be a little too frantic. I could have slowed down drastically and made that better. And I wish that I would have. I haven't told too many people that, but I told you," said Austin. [H/T: SI]

It will be interesting to see if Stone Cold Steve Austin steps inside the squared circle for a match once again.

