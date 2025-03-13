Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his biggest regret about his WWE WrestleMania 38 match

Stone Cold Steve Austin has reflected on his WWE in-ring return at WrestleMania 38. He commented on what he regrets the most about the match.

The Rattlesnake collided with Kevin Owens in a No Hold Barred Match in the main event of Night One, which he won via pinfall after hitting a stunner. It was his first match in 19 years, and the wrestling legend showed to the WWE Universe that he still had it.

During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, Stone Cold Steve Austin looked back on the WrestleMania 38 match and said he regrets not savoring the moment and enjoying it with the crowd.

"And when I went out there, I think I couldn't hear the crowd as much as I wanted to. When I watched it back, the crowd was into it. It was very, very loud, yes, but I wish I would have taken more time, savored more moments, and worked the people a little bit more than I did. I think I was in a space of not knowing what I had and trying to be a little too frantic. I could have slowed down drastically and made that better. And I wish that I would have. I haven't told too many people that, but I told you," said Austin.

Stone Cold Steve Austin says WWE didn't send him a ring to train

The Texas Rattlesnake is one of the biggest stars in the history of the wrestling business. His return to the ring in 2022 was a huge deal, and it was something that nobody expected.

During the same interview with SI, Stone Cold Steve Austin mentioned that WWE didn't send him a ring to train for the big match and that his timing in the ring was off.

"I was happy in a moment, but, you know, they didn't send me a ring down. I didn't have any timing. I think they interviewed Triple H, The Undertaker, and Hogan. Each one of them said something that was so true. Paul said, 'You can come back, but you don't know what you have, because you haven't been out there.' Undertaker said, 'You're not going to have any timing.' He was right. I didn't have any timing. Hell, I hadn't hit a set of ropes in 19 years. Hadn't thrown a punch in 19 years."

Stone Cold Steve Austin showed up again at WrestleMania 38 Night Two and stunned Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon, and Austin Theory.

