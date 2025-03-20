John Cena must refuse to talk to WWE fans & do one thing heading into WrestleMania, says veteran

John Cena explained his heel turn to the WWE Universe last Monday on RAW. Wrestling veteran Greg Gagne recently claimed the Leader of the Cenation should refuse to talk to the fans again before the Show of Shows.

Ad

After turning heel and destroying Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, the 16-time world champion addressed his character change last Monday on RAW. He told the WWE fans that they had abused him and been awful to him. The 47-year-old stated that he was breaking up with the WWE Universe, adding that he did not need them anymore.

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Greg Gagne suggested that Cena should refuse to talk to the fans anymore before WrestleMania. Instead, he should spend the next couple of weeks "kicking the cr*p out of somebody."

Ad

Trending

"He's gotta really hammer somebody. He doesn't need to talk anymore. Let Cody do the talking. You know, John can have one before the last match but, you know, a couple weeks of him just kicking the cr*p out of somebody would be the best thing and then refuse to talk to the people and walk out," he said. [26:57 - 27:18]

Ad

Ad

Magnum T.A. wants John Cena to beat a top WWE star before WrestleMania

On the same episode of the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Greg Gagne's co-host, Magnum T.A., also claimed John Cena should have a match before facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

The 65-year-old wrestling veteran proposed that Cena destroys a top superstar, such as Damian Priest, to send a message to The American Nightmare:

Ad

"I think we need to see him in a match against somebody who's somebody and have him just be a vicious, flippin' destroyer. That to me is what would take it to the next level. We see a level of physicality out of him with a name. I don't know who it would be but I mean somebody high up on the ladder, maybe a Damian Priest. Somebody like that. And have him just not be a cowardly heel, be a vicious, maniacal, you know, try to take somebody out in their career kinda heel. But he needs the right person to have that match with to take him up to yet another level," he said.

Ad

Ad

Gagne also predicted that The Rock would cost Rhodes the title at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if The Franchise Player walks out of Las Vegas with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Please credit Straight Talk with The Boss and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback