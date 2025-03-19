John Cena & The Rock to face Cody Rhodes & massive WWE star under major stipulation, says veteran

John Cena has seemingly sold his "soul" to The Rock after the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes refused to do it. Wrestling veteran Greg Gagne recently predicted a scenario where The American Nightmare could team up with Roman Reigns to fight The Franchise Player and The Final Boss in a tag team match.

Ad

The Rock, Cena, and Travis Scott ganged up on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber after the 16-time World Champion won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn his shot at The American Nightmare's title at WrestleMania. On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Gagne predicted that The Final Boss would interfere in the title match at The Show of Shows to cost Rhodes the championship.

The 76-year-old speculated that The Rock's interference would lead to a tag team match. Gagne said Rocky could team up with Cena against Rhodes and Roman Reigns, with the stipulation being if The American Nightmare's team wins, he gets a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title.

Ad

Trending

"Then, they could go into a tag match, maybe with Cody and Roman Reigns against Cena and The Rock because Cena won't give Cody a title shot and if they win that match then he goes back against Cena again." [16:08 - 16:24]

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer thinks John Cena would pass the torch to Cody Rhodes

On his The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts addressed John Cena's heel turn. Roberts disclosed that he believed it was the right time for the move because Cody Rhodes was currently the top babyface in the Stamford-based company.

The wrestling legend predicted that Cena would eventually put The American Nightmare over and pass him the torch.

Ad

"Well, it's time for it for a couple of reasons. Number one, Cody's your top babyface now. So, you gotta get those other guys out of there so he's the only one. And to turn him heel, he's gonna wind up putting Cody over, which is what they want. [Like a passing of the torch moment?] Absolutely," Roberts said.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Rhodes succeeds in defeating Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Straight Talk with The Boss and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback