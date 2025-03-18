Ex-WWE star makes bold prediction about John Cena's heel turn after fans' reaction to his RAW promo

John Cena cut his first promo after dropping his babyface persona last night on WWE RAW. A former superstar recently made a bold prediction about the new character the Leader of the Cenation has adopted.

After brutally assaulting Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber earlier this month, Cena returned to RAW last night to cut his first promo after turning heel. He accused WWE fans of abusing and being awful to him, stating that he was breaking up with them. Despite his harsh words, a segment of the crowd chanted, "Let's go Cena," showing support for the 16-time World Champion, although he did not appreciate that either.

While addressing Cena's promo on her Eyes Up Here podcast, former WWE star Francine disclosed that she believes The Franchise Player had never fully been a babyface. Instead, she suggested he was a "tweener":

"Cena's always been a tweener to me. I don't think he's ever fully been a babyface his whole run because he always had his haters. There were always the people who hated John Cena, right? So, he always came off, and I don't know if they use that term anymore, but you know a tweener is somebody who's in the middle. He can be a babyface but people see him as a heel too because they don't like him, right? And tonight, he's full-fledged heel and still got the 'Let's go Cena/Cena su*ks,'" she said.

Meanwhile, the ECW legend claimed Cena's promo showed him as a cool heel, predicting that he would never be fully hated no matter how much he tries portraying himself as a despicable villain:

"He's been like that his whole career. Now tonight, he tried to pinpoint a child in the front row with his shirt on and basically said the child was a loser as well. So, yeah, when you do stuff like that, that's a cool heel to me. [...] He's pointing the people and people are booing him but he's always gonna have that tip of the scale where people are gonna still like him even though he's a full heel now, just like when he was a full babyface people hated him, I don't hink he's ever gonna be 100% hated as much as he tries." [From 04:46 to 06:32]

The Ex-WWE star sent a message to John Cena

On the same episode of the Eyes Up Here podcast, ex-WWE star Francine disclosed that she liked John Cena's segment on Monday Night RAW, dubbing it a "classic heel promo."

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran addressed Cena, saying he was not a babyface or a heel but a human being. She claimed he was a "d*ck":

"He came off, you know, 'I'm not a babyface. I'm not a heel. I'm a human being.' And right then and there, no, you're a d*ck, right? We know. We've seen what you did before. I thought it was a great delivery although he is an actor, so he knows how to deliver his lines. But I liked it. I enjoyed it. I thought it was really well done. I thought the interaction with the crowd was great," she said.

Francine also predicted that Cena would dethrone the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. It would be interesting to see if her prediction would come true.

Please credit Eyes Up Here and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

