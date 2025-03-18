"You people have been AWFUL" - Former WWE Champion agrees with John Cena

John Cena officially ended things with the WWE Universe on this week's RAW. A former world champion has shared his reaction to The Franchise Player's actions on the Monday night show. After the mind-boggling heel turn at the Elimination Chamber, The Cenation Leader made his first appearance on the red brand in Brussels, Belgium on March 17.

He left no stone unturned to take shots at fans, calling them "pathetic," "sons of b*tches," and other harsh terms, accusing them of using him rather than showing support and stating he doesn't care about them anymore. Adding to the surprise, taking to X/Twitter, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has voiced his agreement with the 47-year-old megastar's stance.

"Not. A. Single. Lie. Told. You people have been AWFUL."

Check out Kingston's tweet below:

For those unaware, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods also turned heel over three months ago, kicked Big E out of The New Day, and gave up on fans. This explains why The Dreadlocked Dynamo might have sympathized with John Cena.

WWE legend says John Cena will "master" his heel persona

The wrestling world's intense booing of The Face That Runs The Place is understandable. However, at the 2006 ECW One Night Stand event, the 47-year-old faced an exceptionally hostile crowd during his match against the legendary Rob Van Dam.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, former WWE Champion RVD claimed that John Cena will "master" his heel character take it to unimaginable heights.

"He knew what to do that night perfectly at [ECW] One Night Stand, and he's really great at what he does. So, I think he's going to really master the heel persona and take it some places that we didn't expect," he said.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are scheduled to appear again on the March 24, 2025, episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland.

This will put them in the same venue once more ahead of their highly anticipated Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, leaving fans wondering how their interaction will unfold.

