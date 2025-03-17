  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  "I'm breaking up with you" - John Cena makes major confession on WWE RAW

"I'm breaking up with you" - John Cena makes major confession on WWE RAW

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 17, 2025 20:16 GMT
John Cena on RAW in Brussels. (Image from Sony LIV live stream)
John Cena on RAW in Brussels. (Image from Sony LIV live stream)

Former WWE Champion John Cena made his first appearance on RAW tonight after his mind-boggling heel turn at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. During his promo segment, he made a shocking confession to the fans.

The Franchise Player appeared in Brussels for the March 17 episode of the Monday night show to explain his heel turn against Cody Rhodes and his alliance with The Rock. He justified his actions by claiming that for the past 25 years, fans had not supported him, but rather exploited him.

Expressing his anger towards the WWE Universe, John Cena asserted that their relationship was dysfunctional and toxic. The 16-time world champion went further, declaring that he was ending things with the fans, before being confronted by The American Nightmare.

also-read-trending Trending
"I'm breaking up with you, I'm done. I'm breaking up with every single person, whether you like me or you don't; you're dumped. I don't need you anymore, I don't care about you and you don't matter to me," John Cena said.
Cody Rhodes delivered an intense promo directed at The Cenation Leader, concluding that he did not want to face a "whiny b*tch" for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Please credit RAW and Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Debottam Saha
