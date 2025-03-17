John Cena justifies WWE heel turn; Cody Rhodes calls him a "whiny b***h"

John Cena and Cody Rhodes kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW. It was the first time the two stars were in the ring together since Elimination Chamber 2025.

John Cena opened tonight's WWE RAW and was loudly booed by the fans in attendance. The veteran said for 25 years, he has been the victim of an abusive relationship with the fans.

He said he wasn't a babyface or a heel, he was a human being and claimed the crowd had been awful to him over the years. Cena added that no matter what he does, it was never enough, and the fans should be ashamed of themselves.

John Cena added that he would not be changing his music, or his appearance, following the heel turn. Cena continued to mock the fans before Cody Rhodes interrupted to a great reaction from the crowd.

Rhodes got angry when Cena called him 'kid,' and retorted that the legend was acting like a 'whiny b***h.' He noted that he hoped the old version of Cena would show up at WrestleMania next month.

Rhodes then dropped the microphone and left Cena standing alone in the ring. The legend made it seem like he was going to say something but left the ring in silence as well as the crowd continued to boo him.

Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a title match against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. The 47-year-old made a shocking decision following his victory and turned heel to align with The Rock. John Cena, Travis Scott, and The Rock beat Rhodes down at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event after he refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss.

It will be interesting to see if Cena can capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania next month.

