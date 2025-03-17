Backstage update on future plans for Travis Scott following recent WWE controversy - Reports

There has been an update on WWE's plans for Travis Scott following his recent controversial appearance. The popular rapper accompanied The Rock during the closing moments of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 earlier this month.

Ad

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare came to the ring to congratulate The Cenation Leader at the PLE but was interrupted by The Final Boss and Scott. Cena turned heel to align with The Great One and brutally attacked the champion. Travis Scott slapped Rhodes in the face, reportedly causing a legitimate injury.

In a new report from Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp answered a question regarding Travis Scott. The wrestling insider was asked if Scott had any backstage heat following Elimination Chamber and if the company was thinking twice about using him again.

Ad

Trending

Sapp noted that was not the case, and Scott is expected to do more in-ring training. The report added that the company has "tentative plans" for the rapper to be involved occasionally.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to appear on this week's episode of RAW. It will be the first time Cena has appeared on WWE television following his stunning heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

Vince Russo claims WWE is making a mistake with Travis Scott

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that the company was making a mistake by having celebrities like Travis Scott perform in the ring.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo suggested that the company was making it seem like anyone could become a professional wrestler. The veteran added that Scott wasn't taking it seriously, and it was disrespectful to the legends who paved the way.

"I swear to god, I'm not one of the boys, but they've put a message out there that anybody can do this, like anybody can be a professional wrestler. To me, that's such a disrespect to the boys who went through Stu [Hart], went through Killer Kowalski, and had years and years of training on the road, in the territories. Now it's like, 'Travis Scott? Come on, bro, yeah! Come slap the cr*p out of our champion, man. You want to play wrestling?'" (From 05:05 to 05:49)

Ad

Check out the video below:

The Rock attempted to get Cody Rhodes to sell him his soul, but the Undisputed WWE Champion refused the offer. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback