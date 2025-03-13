WWE making a huge long-term mistake with Travis Scott, says wrestling veteran Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Travis Scott's presence at WWE Elimination Chamber was highly up for debate among WWE fans. Ex-writer and wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that WWE is making a big long-term mistake.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo was very critical of how Travis Scott was allowed to come in, participate in a huge moment, and face no consequences for legitimately attacking Cody Rhodes in the eardrum.

According to Russo, WWE is setting a bad example in the long run by allowing celebrities like Travis Scott to come in and "play wrestling:"

"I swear to god, I'm not one of the boys, but they've put a message out there that anybody can do this, like anybody can be a professional wrestler. To me, that's such a disrespect to the boys who went through Stu [Hart], went through Killer Kowalski, and had years and years of training on the road, in the territories. Now it's like, 'Travis Scott? Come on, bro, yeah! Come slap the crap out of our champion man. You want to play wrestling?'" (From 05:05 to 05:49)

WWE has a history of using stars like Travis Scott, but it's now reflected in a different way

It's not only WWE that faces a problem of giving the spotlight to major names like Travis Scott due to their large presence and social media following. It's even rife in modern Hollywood.

Hollywood star Ethan Hawke summed it up well in a recent interview - where he said casting decisions for big roles are based on the number of Instagram (or social media) followers that one has, and that it's now prioritized over talent.

In one sense, it's true because a celebrity is bound to take a spot away from another superstar, but with celebrities, WWE can only go so far. Even the best celebrity wrestlers, like Bad Bunny, appear only once in a while.

So, in that regard, one could argue that the impact of having popular social media stars is less felt in the wrestling world.

The WWE management post-2022 seems to recognize the downside of revolving storylines around major celebrities. The most they face this with is The Rock, but his involvement in WWE is vastly different than that of the average celebrity.

