John Cena will "master" his heel persona during his feud with Cody Rhodes, claims 54-year-old former WWE Champion

Former WWE Champion John Cena has embraced his heel turn, giving fans a taste of it on this week's RAW. In light of this, his former rival, Rob Van Dam, has made a major claim about The Franchise Player's newfound villainous side.

On the March 17 edition of the Monday night show in Brussels, Belgium, Cena addressed his heel turn at the Elimination Chamber PLE. He stated that for the past 25 years, fans had exploited him rather than acknowledging his dedication and hard work.

Meanwhile, speaking on INSIGHT, Rob Van Dam praised The Cenation Leader's performance and for taking massive heat from the crowd despite being a babyface at the 2006 ECW One Night Stand. The 54-year-old former WWE Champion added that Cena would master the heel role and take it to unforeseen levels during his feud with The American Nightmare.

"He [John Cena] knew what to do that night perfectly at [ECW] One Night Stand, and he's really great at what he does. So, I think he's going to really master the heel persona and take it some places that we didn't expect," RVD said. [From 16:17 to 16:35]

You can watch the full interview below:

Cody Rhodes silenced John Cena after the latter handed him a condescending nickname on WWE RAW

Following Elimination Chamber, The American Nightmare confronted John Cena for the first time last night on RAW. He acknowledged that while fans may have subjected The Face That Runs The Place to unfair criticism at times, they have also bestowed upon him immense love and respect.

When The Cenation Leader condescendingly tried to call Cody Rhodes a "kid," the latter brutally shut him down.

"ENOUGH. It's certainly not kid, it's the WWE Champion!" Cody said.

Before exiting the ring, Rhodes also said he didn't want to face this "whiny b*tch" version of John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

It will be exciting to see if The Franchise Player dethrones The American Nightmare and becomes a record-breaking 17-time World Champion at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas next month.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

