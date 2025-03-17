Cody Rhodes brutally shuts down John Cena’s attempt to hand him a condescending nickname on WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 17, 2025 21:03 GMT
Cody Rhodes and John Cena on RAW in Brussels in Belgium. (Picture via: WWE's Instagram)

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and John Cena finally came face-to-face tonight on RAW after the latter's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The American Nightmare effectively silenced The Cenation Leader's attempt to give him a condescending nickname.

John Cena claimed that he was neither a babyface nor a heel but simply a human being who had endured exploitation from fans for the past 25 years. The multi-time World Champion called out the WWE Universe for the "invisible joke," deeming it pathetic and unfunny.

The Face That Runs The Place also confessed that he was "breaking up and dumping" the fans for not supporting him. After Cody Rhodes came to the ring, he told The Franchise Player that while fans might have given him their worst, they also gave him their best.

Then, Cena condescendingly called The American Nightmare a "kid." In response, Cody Rhodes asserted:

"ENOUGH. It's certainly not kid, it's the WWE Champion."
The American Nightmare also stated that he would like to face the universally loved John Cena and not a "whiny b*tch" version of him at WrestleMania 41.

The Cenation Leader is on a quest to become a 17-time World Champion, with his sights set on potentially dethroning Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
