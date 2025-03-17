Cody Rhodes brutally shuts down John Cena’s attempt to hand him a condescending nickname on WWE RAW

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and John Cena finally came face-to-face tonight on RAW after the latter's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The American Nightmare effectively silenced The Cenation Leader's attempt to give him a condescending nickname.

Ad

John Cena claimed that he was neither a babyface nor a heel but simply a human being who had endured exploitation from fans for the past 25 years. The multi-time World Champion called out the WWE Universe for the "invisible joke," deeming it pathetic and unfunny.

The Face That Runs The Place also confessed that he was "breaking up and dumping" the fans for not supporting him. After Cody Rhodes came to the ring, he told The Franchise Player that while fans might have given him their worst, they also gave him their best.

Ad

Trending

Then, Cena condescendingly called The American Nightmare a "kid." In response, Cody Rhodes asserted:

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"ENOUGH. It's certainly not kid, it's the WWE Champion."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The American Nightmare also stated that he would like to face the universally loved John Cena and not a "whiny b*tch" version of him at WrestleMania 41.

The Cenation Leader is on a quest to become a 17-time World Champion, with his sights set on potentially dethroning Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback