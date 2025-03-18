John Cena to destroy ex-WWE champion in match ahead of WrestleMania in scenario suggested by veteran

John Cena gave his first promo following his heel turn last Monday on WWE RAW. Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. recently suggested the next step for the 16-time world champion.

The Cenation Leader vented out his anger and frustration on the WWE Universe on RAW, claiming he was in a toxic relationship with the fans. The 47-year-old stated that the fans have been awful to him over the years, vowing to give them nothing on his farewell tour. Soon after, he was confronted by his WrestleMania 41 opponent, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who called him a "whiny b***h."

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. suggested that Cena compete in a match against a top superstar ahead of WrestleMania, proposing the name of Damian Priest. He pointed out that The Franchise Player must destroy his opponent to present himself as a vicious, maniacal heel.

"Next, I think we need to see him in a match against somebody who's somebody and have him just be a vicious, flippin' destroyer. That to me is what would take it to the next level. We see a level of physicality out of him with a name. I don't know who it would be but I mean somebody high up on the ladder, maybe a Damian Priest. Somebody like that. And have him just not be a cowardly heel, be a vicious, maniacal, you know, try to take somebody out in their career kinda heel. But he needs the right person to have that match with to take him up to yet another level," he said. [12:51 - 13:34]

Ex-WWE star thinks John Cena will knock out Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

On her Eyes Up Here podcast, former WWE Superstar Francine praised John Cena's segment on RAW, disclosing that she enjoyed it. The 53-year-old dubbed it a "classic heel promo."

The ECW legend also addressed the upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, predicting that the 47-year-old legend will knock out The American Nightmare and dethrone him:

"I think Cody's gonna get the sh*t knocked out of him and I think Cena will take the belt. That's what I'm hoping for. And then later down the line, Cody gets it back and then he's out the door," she said.

John Cena is set to appear on the next episode of Monday Night RAW. It would be interesting to see if he would compete in a match before WrestleMania.

