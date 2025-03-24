Huge WWE star challenging John Cena after potential win at WrestleMania is possible, says analyst

A huge WWE Superstar is set to compete in a massive match at WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested he could go after John Cena if he won that square-off.

CM Punk will battle Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at this year's Show of Shows. The match was made official last Friday after the three superstars brawled at the end of SmackDown. Meanwhile, the recently turned heel John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the premium live event.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts proposed a scenario where The Franchise Player would dethrone The American Nightmare while Punk would emerge victorious in the Triple Threat Match. He claimed The Second City Saint could then go after the Leader of the Cenation.

"If you've got the favor in play, which I think could be Paul Heyman has to be in the corner of CM Punk, maybe CM Punk wins. And if CM Punk wins and John Cena wins the title, do you go forward to CM Punk vs. John Cena for the title?" Roberts said. [From 32:26 - 32:43]

Ex-WWE star predicted that John Cena will end Cody Rhodes' title reign

On her Eyes Up Here podcast, former WWE Superstar Francine discussed the anticipated battle between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The 53-year-old speculated that The Franchise Player would knock out The American Nightmare.

The ECW legend predicted that Cena would leave Las Vegas as a 17-time World Champion.

"I think Cody's gonna get the sh*t knocked out of him and I think Cena will take the belt. That's what I'm hoping for. And then later down the line Cody gets it back and then he's out the door," she said.

It would be interesting to see if CM Punk and John Cena eventually clash during the latter's farewell tour.

