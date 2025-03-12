CM Punk to fall victim to a massive betrayal at WWE WrestleMania 41 in scenario suggested by analyst

CM Punk could be heading into a Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested the potential clash could witness a massive betrayal.

The Best in The World teamed up with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames as a favor to his former manager Paul Heyman. In return, he revealed that The Wiseman owed him a favor. Last month, at the Royal Rumble, The Second City Saint eliminated the Undisputed Tribal Chief and Seth Rollins from the 30-man Battle Royal.

After Punk was subsequently eliminated by Logan Paul, he and Roman argued outside the ring before The Visionary took out Reigns and brawled with The Straight Edge Superstar. After a few weeks of absence, The Head of The Table returned this past Monday on RAW to destroy Seth. The 39-year-old then turned his focus to The Second City Saint when he saw Heyman checking on Punk in the ring.

After Reigns' brutal attack on Rollins and Punk, many believe the three will square off at WrestleMania. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed Punk could cash in his favor with Heyman, asking the 59-year-old to be in his corner in the potential match. The 41-year-old analyst proposed a scenario in which The Wiseman would betray The Second City Saint at The Show of Shows.

"If CM Punk calls in that favor and if Paul Heyman has to be a man of his word and be in CM Punk's corner, maybe Paul Heyman turns on CM Punk because ultimately he's gonna be fighting for survival," he said. [16:42-16:59]

Sam Roberts thinks CM Punk may become Undisputed WWE Champion in 2025

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. In a previous episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts suggested heel Cena could dethrone The American Nightmare before later dropping the title to CM Punk.

The 41-year-old claimed The Leader of The Cenation could then turn babyface again towards the end of his Farewell Tour.

"I don't know if I would make that his last match because again that's not really what he's known for I don't think. It would be fun if that's how he lost the championship, and then he turned babyface," he said.

It will be interesting to see what creative plans WWE has for CM Punk in the upcoming weeks.

