Will John Cena become 18-time world champion, not 17-time, if he beats Cody Rhodes? WWE analyst answers

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently addressed whether the Leader of the Cenation's victory over The American Nightmare would make him an 18-time world champion.

The 47-year-old legend is currently tied with Ric Flair with the most world championship reigns recognized by the Stamford-based company at 16. Since his return earlier this year to embark on his farewell tour, Cena has expressed his desire to win his 17th title. The recently-turned-heel superstar earned a title shot at WrestleMania after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1st.

On a recent episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, a fan pointed out to Roberts that the Universal Championship is still under active titles on WWE's official website despite its unification with the WWE Championship a few years ago. The fan wondered if that meant John Cena would become an 18-time champion if he wins at WrestleMania. The 41-year-old analyst explained that the company's official website has a "ton of mistakes," disclosing that The Franchise Player dethroning The American Nightmare would make him a 17-time champion:

"I mean, they clearly have been merged. You could say, 'Well, WWE.com...' WWE.com has a ton of mistakes on it. WWE.com is often not updated. Like, Cody Rhodes is not a double champion. Nobody's ever referred to him as a double champion. He's never had more than one belt. He's not a double champion. Roman [Reigns] merged the two titles, the lineage comes together for the big gold belt," he said. [1:16:17 - 1:16:45]

WWE veteran thinks John Cena will dethrone Cody Rhodes

On the Power & Glory podcast, wrestling veteran Paul Roma discussed the upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

The former WWE Superstar predicted that the Leader of the Cenation would walk out of Las Vegas victorious:

"I think that Cody is blah right now. He has nothing going on. He comes out, the fans applaud him, but they don't go crazy over him. For lack of a better word, as we would always say, he's dead in the water right now. They need to try and spark something, get something going, whether they're gonna put Cena over on him to make him a real heel and that's basically what I see happening," he said.

It will be interesting to see if John Cena can break his and Ric Flair's record at this year's Show of Shows.

