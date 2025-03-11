3 Reasons why Roman Reigns returned on WWE RAW

WWE RAW on Netflix from the iconic Madison Square Garden concluded with Roman Reigns making his return and destroying Seth Rollins during his Steel Cage match. This happened when CM Punk and Rollins were tearing each other down, but The OTC suddenly showed up and attacked The Visionary in the most brutal way possible.

Even Reigns also stomped Seth at ringside. Also, when he watched Paul Heyman embracing CM Punk in the ring, Reigns didn't hesitate to spear the Second City Saint.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Roman Reigns returned on RAW this week.

#3. To add a surprise to the RAW MSG show

Madison Square Garden is one of the most popular venues in the history of Stamford-based promotion. WWE never fails to pull out surprises on this show. So, to keep the legacy of the WWE MSG event intact, the company might have preferred to have Reigns appear on the show.

Reigns is arguably one of the biggest talents at the moment, and having him appear on the show would certainly add a level of intrigue to the program ahead of WrestleMania and WWE's Europe tour.

The comeback of the OTC on this event makes it memorable and once again keeps the prominence of WWE MSG events intact.

#2. To set up Roman Reigns vs Punk vs Rollins for WrestleMania 41

The Steel Cage match between Seth Rollins & CM Punk was a perfect opportunity for WWE to plant seeds for Roman vs Punk vs Rollins for WrestleMania 41. The initial development for this Triple Threat match took place at Royal Rumble 2025 when Rollins attacked Reigns and got into a brawl with Punk.

However, Roman Reigns destroying both CM Punk and Seth Rollins on RAW this week seemingly confirms that a Triple Threat bout will be taking place at 'Mania 41.

#1. To destroy Seth Rollins and take revenge for Royal Rumble 2025

Seth Rollins destroyed Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2025. The Visionary got into a scuffle with Reigns, and both were later eliminated by Punk. Rollins then stomped Reigns at ringside after their elimination.

Therefore, the rationale for Roman to make his WWE return on this week's RAW was indeed seeking vengeance against Seth Rollins for his actions. Also, when The OTC returned during the Steel Cage match, he initially attacked only The Visionary, taking him out of the ring, and destroyed him at ringside.

Roman Reigns only attacked CM Punk after he saw Paul Heyman with The Second City Saint. The star could not control his rage and ended up assaulting Punk. However, Reigns' initial target was only Rollins, and that was the primary reason he returned.

