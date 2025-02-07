Seth Rollins reveals why he stomped Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble

This year's Men's Royal Rumble Match was an action-packed experience filled with great moments. One of the biggest shocks of the night was CM Punk eliminating both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at the same time. Punk was eliminated by Logan Paul moments later. A furious Seth Rollins then started attacking both Punk and Roman at ringside.

After getting eliminated, Rollins snapped at Roman and Punk. The Visionary Stomped Roman Reigns brutally into the ground and later on the steel steps. Roman Reigns was later escorted out by Paul Heyman and on RAW it was announced that he had been injured.

Rollins appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and addressed everything that happened at the Royal Rumble. He also cleared the air about why he Stomped the Tribal Chief.

"The Tribal Chief has not been very kind to the people closest to him. Okay, so you know, people get what they deserve sometimes. They got to make apologies, they got to make amends, they got to do things right. Roman Reigns gets what's coming to him," he said. [8:02-8:13]

Fans were anticipating Reigns to be a part of the Men's Elimination Chamber match but no confirmation regarding his involvement has been made yet. It will be interesting to see where the Tribal Chief is headed on the road to WrestleMania.

Check out the full episode below:

Seth Rollins hyped up Sami Zayn on RAW before main event

The Architect and Sami Zayn have been good friends for a long time. They both helped Cody Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania 40, fighting Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. On this week's episode of RAW, Sami Zayn was supposed to face CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber Qualification match. Seth came out before the match and hyped Sami up.

While Seth was leaving, he crossed paths with CM Punk and both were about to brawl but security kept them apart. Despite the motivation from The Visionary, Sami came up short against Punk, who is now officially in the Men's Chamber Match. Sami was later attacked by his former best friend, Kevin Owens, to close the show.

Fans are anticipating a Triple Threat match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk following the events of the Royal Rumble. However, since Punk is in the Chamber with Cena and Roman is now injured, no predictions can be made regarding the future of these stars.

