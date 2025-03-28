Reason why Cody Rhodes losing his title to John Cena would be good for him, according to WWE Hall of Famer

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is set to defend his WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. This will be Cena's final match at The Show of Shows. On the 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, the Hall of Famer asked why Cody should lose his title to Cena at 'Mania.

John Cena won the Men's Chamber match to get the opportunity to face Cody for his WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Cena turned heel shortly after winning the match and attacked Rhodes. The two are now set to main event WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on this match on his podcast. Bischoff believes that Cody losing his title to Cena would be for his good and will benefit him.

"So, in that scenario, would I see John getting the belt? Yeah, I would. It'll be interesting; it would be good for Cody. Look, in my humble f****ng opinion, Cody's not going to get a lot more over than he is staying on top, but he's such a good babyface and such a good face for the company, he'll get more over getting it back than he will holding on to it," said Eric (1:05:25-1:06:10)

Check out the full episode below:

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious when WWE's two generations meet in Sin City.

John Cena reveals his retirement plan

Cena came out on RAW this week to a sea of boos led by the Glasgow crowd. The Cenation leader verbally assaulted the fans for enjoying it when Cena picked apart a small kid last week on RAW in Brussels. Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect then went on to reveal his WrestleMania motive and retirement plan.

Cena revealed that he wants to win his 17th WWE Championship and retire with it. Cena expressed his anger toward the time when fans were disappointed in him for debuting the spinner championship. John Cena vowed to win the title and retire as the last actual WWE Champion.

John Cena will be on RAW again next week. It will be interesting to see what he says there.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

