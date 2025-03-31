Logan Paul brawls with major WWE star; WrestleMania match announced

Logan Paul and AJ Styles had a confrontation on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, and it led to a major WrestleMania announcement. Paul recently attacked popular comedian Andrew Schulz at Madison Square Garden, but Styles made the save.

Ad

The Maverick sarcastically forgave Styles for helping Schulz and getting involved in his business. The Phenomenal One responded by calling Paul "the biggest d***** bag to ever step foot in WWE."

Styles and Paul then brawled in the ring, and the popular YouTuber rolled to the outside. AJ Styles chased after him and bounced the former United States Champion's head off the announce table.

Back in the ring, the legend set up for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Paul tripped him up on the ropes. The 29-year-old then planted Styles with his finisher, The Paulverizer, and posed over the former TNA star in the ring to end the segment.

Ad

Trending

The promotion later announced that AJ Styles and Logan Paul would be squaring off in a singles match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. RAW GM Adam Pearce delivered the message on X, formerly Twitter.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Paul has only competed in 18 matches in his WWE career so far, but has proven to be a natural in the ring. It will be interesting to see who wins the singles match at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback