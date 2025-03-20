Andrew Schulz breaks silence on WWE appearance; sends warning to Logan Paul

Over the years, a lot of celebrities have made appearances on WWE television. Famous actor and stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz continued the tradition as he appeared on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Schulz has now shared his thoughts on his RAW apperance and interaction with Logan Paul.

Andrew Schulz was seated in the front row for the March 10th episode of WWE RAW live from Madison Square Garden. The Maverick made his entrance, and was in the middle of his promo when he went to Schulz and asked him why he was there. Schulz replied that he was there to see AJ Styles and the Steel Cage match main event.

This angered Logan Paul and he ended up attacking Schulz. However, The Phenomenal One marched to the ring to make the save and scared off the YouTube sensation. While speaking with Theo Von on the This Past Week podcast, Schulz reacted to his appearance on the red brand.

"I need justice bro yeah I need justice, you can't come do that sh*t to me in Madison Square Garden my home, talk crazy to me, you know, I need some paper bro." [1:11:14-1:11:25]

The segment also added more story to the feud between AJ Styles and Logan Paul. Fans are expecting to see the two in a match at WrestleMania 41.

WWE Superstar Logan Paul set to appear in new reality show

The reality show titled "Paul American" will feature clips and stories from the lives of The Maverick Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul and is set to premiere soon. The show will have eight episodes in its first season and will be airing on Max.

The first episode will air on Thursday, March 27 at 12 AM ET. The show will give the fans a glimpse of the high octane lives of the Paul brothers and also feature stories about Logan's WWE career.

