3 Reasons why WWE canceled AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio at Night of Champions 2025

During the latest edition of WWE RAW on Netflix, fans got an unfortunate announcement from Adam Pearce. This happened when AJ Styles confronted the RAW General Manager backstage.

Here, the Phenomenal One was informed that his match against Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions is now canceled. Pearce revealed that the Dirty Dominik is injured and hence couldn't defend the gold.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why WWE canceled the Styles vs. Dominik match from the Saudi Arabia Premium Live event.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

#3. Dominik Mysterio may be legitimately injured

Expand Tweet

Trending

One of the reasons behind the match getting canceled could be that Dominik Mysterio is actually injured. Liv Morgan suffered an injury on last week's RAW, due to which she was notably absent from the Judgment Day segments on the show.

So, the real-life injury could have forced WWE to cancel this IC title match and left no option but to remove it from the card of Night of Champions 2025. However, there are no reports regarding the nature of Dom's injury just yet.

#2. WWE could be saving it for Saturday Night's Main Event or SummerSlam 2025

Expand Tweet

After Night of Champions, WWE will have SNME and the SummerSlam PLE to book. So, it's possible that Triple H's creative team could be saving it for the coming shows. The Saudi Arabia event already features the King & Queen of the Ring finals, along with CM Punk vs. John Cena for the Undisputed Championship.

Considering this, the company may have decided to shift the IC title match from the show and save it for a later event. This could be why an injury to Dominik Mysterio has been announced by Adam Pearce as part of a storyline, so that the company has a reason behind pulling the match from NOC.

#1. Due to the uncertainty surrounding Night of Champions

Expand Tweet

Night of Champions 2025 is currently surrounded by uncertainty due to the unpredictable situation in that area. According to reports, staff and talent have shown that they are uncomfortable with the forthcoming travel to Saudi Arabia for SmackDown and Night of Champions.

Despite the money WWE receives from its deal with Saudi Arabia, the production department and the company's stars may be facing very real safety issues. So, due to this situation, the match between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles might have been called off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!