"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue" - Newcastle outcast Alexander Isak breaks silence amid Liverpool links

Liverpool target Alexander Isak has slammed Newcastle United for breaking their promise as he continued to push for a move away from the club. The Swedish international has revealed that the decision to leave was communicated to the club, and an agreement had been reached for him to leave this summer.

Isak was named in the PFA Team of the Season after his stunning display for Newcastle United last season. The Newcastle United star scored 26 goals in the Premier League and Carabao Cup last season, helping the Magpies end their trophy drought.

He is keen on joining Liverpool this summer, and the Reds have had a £110 million bid rejected by Newcastle United. The Magpies have decided that they do not want to sell their prized asset, who has three years left on his contract.

Isak has now taken to Instagram to reveal that he had an agreement to leave St James Park this summer and said:

"I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25. First and foremost I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way. I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there. I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors."

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Isak was also linked with Al-Hilal, but Fabrizio Romano has reported that the striker has no plans to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool remain keen on signing Alexander Isak

Liverpool made an approach to sign Alexander Isak earlier this summer, before they signed Hugo Ekitike. Newcastle United were also keen on signing the Frenchman, but the Reds managed to snap up the signing swiftly.

The Magpies refused to sell their star player, insisting that they would not consider any bid for the forward who has three years left on his contract. The Athletic reported that the Reds were open to breaking the Premier League record and offering £120 million to sign the striker.

However, Liverpool made one bid this summer, and the £110 million bid was rejected. The Reds are yet to make another move, but remain interested in signing Isak before the deadline.

