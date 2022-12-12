"He beat the s**t out of me" – Ex-WWE star wanted real-life fight with Bob Holly backstage

Bob Holly was well known for being one of the toughest guys in the wrestling business during his 15-year WWE run. Duane Gill, also known as Gillberg, has opened up about a time when he felt Holly went too far during one of their matches.

In January 1994, Gill lost a three-minute bout against Holly on RAW. The veteran enhancement talent thought his opponent was too physical and had no problem voicing his displeasure after the match.

On Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, Gill revealed that he was even prepared to hit Holly with a steel chair when he returned backstage. Several higher-ups were there to witness the former Light Heavyweight Champion's anger, including then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"I did his tryout match for him, and he beat the s**t out of me," Gill said. "I mean, he beat my a** this bad. I came back through the curtain, right in front of Gorilla Monsoon, Tony Garea, and Vince [McMahon] sitting there. I grabbed the f***ing folded chair, folded it up, patted it on the ground, and I'm standing there." [0:09 – 0:34]

Gill is best known for his WWE appearances as the Goldberg impersonator Gillberg between 1998 and 2000. Prior to that, he lost the majority of his matches for the company between 1991 and 1994.

Why the Bob Holly and Duane Gill fight did not happen

Shawn Michaels was one of WWE's top stars when the incident took place. He noticed Duane Gill in the backstage area, known as the Gorilla Position, and asked him what he was doing.

Gill explained how Michaels calmed him down and settled the matter by talking to Bob Holly himself:

"I said, 'I'm gonna hit that son of a b***h as soon as he walks through that curtain.' They said, 'What?' I said, 'I'm laying his a** out as soon as he walks through that curtain.' Shawn [Michaels] grabbed the chair out of my hand, grabbed me, and pulled me out of the Gorilla Position. 'Man, you don't wanna do that s**t there. Wait until he gets out of the Gorilla Position.' Shawn met him in the Gorilla Position and tore him a new a**." [0:38 – 1:00]

Gill clarified that he later became friends with Bob Holly. He also spoke about the time when Michaels slapped a fellow superstar in the face backstage after he made a mistake during a match.

Were you a fan of Bob Holly in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes