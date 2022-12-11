Furious Shawn Michaels slapped giant superstar backstage after in-ring botch, ex-WWE talent recalls

Duane Gill, better known as former WWE enhancement talent Gillberg, has revealed how Shawn Michaels once reacted angrily to an in-ring spot involving Mabel.

At 487 pounds, Mabel was one of the largest wrestlers of all time. In 1993, the former King of the Ring winner teamed up with Mo to defeat Gill and Barry Hardy in a WWE tryout match. Michaels thought the giant superstar was unsafe and had no problem voicing his unfiltered thoughts later that night.

On Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, Gill recalled how the WWE legend slapped the rookie during a heated backstage exchange:

"They walked in, Shawn Michaels slapped him right in his face. 'What the frick is wrong with you, man? Do you not know who that is? That's the best damn jobber [enhancement talent] we got up here. Be careful with that stuff. You can't be doing stuff like that and killing people. You're lucky if you get a job now, boy.' He slapped him hard, brother." [1:09 – 1:34]

Mabel, also known as Big Daddy V and Viscera, worked for WWE between 1993-1996, 1998-2000, and 2004-2008. He never faced Shawn Michaels in a one-on-one match.

The exact moment that infuriated Shawn Michaels

The match featured a dangerous spot where Mabel sat on top of Duane Gill, injuring his smaller opponent in the process.

Gill said Mabel's feet did not even touch the mat before he made contact, meaning he felt the full force of the large superstar's weight:

"Mabel almost killed me. For his tryout, they did the Men on a Mission [Mabel and Mo's tag team name], and Mo dropped me halfway across the ring. He [Mabel] went back there as far as he could and landed on me. No touching the feet down at all – 500 pounds." [0:24 – 0:45]

Mabel, whose real name is Nelson Frazier Jr., passed away on February 18, 2014, at the age of 43 after suffering a heart attack.

