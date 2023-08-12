Details on Goldberg having massive locker room heat due to special treatment in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg had massive locker room heat due to receiving special treatment during his first run in the company, according to former star Maven.

Maven joined WWE in 2001 after winning the inaugural Tough Enough competition. About two years later, Goldberg also signed with the Stamford-based company. However, the former Universal Champion reportedly had a multi-million dollar deal and many other privileges.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Maven recalled Goldberg having locker room heat during his first WWE run. He also revealed that he was asked not to perform any offense while tagging with the Hall of Famer.

"Remember when Goldberg got to WWE. It was 2003, his first run, everybody was hating on him because he was, I think he was making like three million dollars and wasn't wrestling house shows because, when he was, I was tagging with him, all I did was go out, like Evolution would go out to the ring, and then my music would hit, and I would come out. Now mind you, this was after wrestling earlier in the night, and then I would get halfway down and then Goldberg's music would hit, and like a dumba** I would turn around. They would horde me from behind and then literally 20 minutes of nothing but heat," he said.

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"And the agents would tell me, they'd be like, 'don't get any offense in.'... Because they wanted to save it all for him. And they had a hot tag, 45 seconds him blowing his wad, and then they would tell me, 'And after he gets the pin, you roll out. Get out of the ring' [laughs]. But guys would get mad at that."

Was Maven mad at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg?

While Maven claimed the locker room was unhappy with how Goldberg was treated in WWE, the former Hardcore Champion disclosed that he never got mad at the Hall of Famer.

The 46-year-old explained why during his interview with Cafe de Rene.

"And like, how am I gonna get mad at, like... If you're over enough to where you can talk them into giving you that type of deal, God bless you. God bless you," he said.

