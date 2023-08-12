Released WWE star says he deserved to be fired by John Laurinaitis for "what he didn't do"

Former Hardcore Champion Maven believes John Laurinaitis was not wrong when he fired him from WWE in 2005.

Maven competed in the 2001 Tough Enough. After winning the competition, he joined WWE. The 46-year-old spent about four years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company and held the Hardcore Title three times. Nevertheless, he was released from his contract in July 2005.

During a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, Maven opened up about his release from WWE. The former Hardcore Champion disclosed that he believes he somewhat deserved that outcome.

"That was like some of the hardest days of my life. And it was, like, I still remember because I got the call from Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis] after we landed on Tuesday. I used to have an hour drive from the airport to my house and I got the call. And I couldn't argue with his reasoning. Like, I just couldn't. Like, he wasn't wrong. [What did he say exactly?] Just like literally Creative wanted to go at a different direction. And I didn't do enough to make myself better," he said.

Maven added:

"He's like, 'Maven, I used to tell you to get out to that ring, get in the ring, get in the ring, make yourself better.' And I didn't. Like, I wish I could say poor me but I can't. I got to own my baggage. I have to own what I did or, in this case, didn't do to make them keep me. You know, there were guys, like you remember Stevie Richards? He would go out after catering and he'd be in that ring all day. And if I would've done that, you know, I probably could've gotten better in the ring." [From 36:41 to 37:44]

Check out the video below:

Maven recently took a major shot at John Cena. Check out his comments here.

Vince McMahon got mad at Maven for botching a move at WWE WrestleMania

In 2002, Maven went head-to-head against Goldust in a Hardcore Championship match at WrestleMania 18. The bout saw the former Tough Enough winner botch a spot. While he was supposed to dropkick his opponent through a gold trash can, the 46-year-old missed his target.

During the same interview with Cafe de Rene, Maven recalled Vince McMahon's reaction when he walked backstage after the match.

"Vince was mad as hell when I got backstage. He was like, 'How the hell did you miss the trash can!?' And the reason I always say I have one move that's because that's what he said to me. 'You got one move. You got one move and you couldn't hit it.'"

Shawn Michaels told Maven backstage to "stop trying to be The Rock" in WWE. Check out the story here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?