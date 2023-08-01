Former WWE Hardcore Champion Maven recently opened up about his relationship with Shawn Michaels.

Maven joined the Stamford-based company in 2001 after winning the inaugural season of Tough Enough. He spent about four years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown and shared the ring with several top superstars, including Shawn Michaels.

The former Hardcore Champion recently addressed his relationship with The Heartbreak Kid in a YouTube video on his channel. She disclosed that they disliked each other. However, they did not have beef.

"Gotta be honest, not a fan, not a fan. The reason I'm not a fan isn't for his work rate in the ring. It's just how he is behind backstage. Man, we're talking about Shawn. What you see in the ring is, you know, kind of what you get backstage from him. Never had any really beef with him. Another guy probably didn't like the Tough Enough, you know, and the way I came into the business and wasn't overly eager about helping me. We did a couple tag matches together," he said.

The 46-year-old also disclosed that he was a fan of The Rock growing up. Hence, he might have unintentionally imitated him sometimes. Meanwhile, Maven pointed out that Michaels told him repeatedly to stop trying to be The Rock.

"Now, what do they say? Imitation? Most sincerest form of flattery. So, if I imitated and sometimes would maybe throw a punch or a kick or whatever like The Rock, it wasn't on purpose. It was because I think everybody takes the people that they look up to and uses that as motivation (...) Didn't mean to but Shawn was always always, you know, quick to tell me backstage, 'stop trying to be The Rock. Stop trying to be The Rock.' I wasn't. For whatever reason, never took to me and never took to him," Maven added. [4:39 - 5:56]

Maven also took major shots at WWE legend John Cena

When Maven joined the Stamford-based company, John Cena was also taking his first steps in his legendary WWE career. While the former Hardcore Champion was released in 2005, the Leader of the Cenation became arguably the greatest superstar in WWE history.

Despite this, Maven recently took several shots at the 16-time world champion during the same YouTube video.

"I don't think he's the best worker. Well, don't think he's a good worker. But then again, I don't think I'm a good worker. So, look at all this stuff on him. Like, look at this, the hat, wristbands, literally could come up with anything and market it and little kids would want it."

He continued:

"Crazy enough though is I actually think he's a better actor than he is a wrestler. (...) I always thought he threw the funniest-looking punch ever. But I guess when you're coming up with wristbands and hats and shirts and everything that every little kid wants, you don't have to throw the best punch in the world [laughs]. Well done, John. Keep it up."

