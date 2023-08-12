Vince McMahon was 'mad as hell' at ex-champion for botching spot at WWE WrestleMania

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was "mad as hell" after Maven botched his spot at WrestleMania 18.

After winning the 2001 season of Tough Enough, Maven signed with the Stamford-based company. Nearly eight months after his debut, the 46-year-old competed in a Hardcore Championship match against Goldust at WrestleMania 18. While Maven was supposed to dropkick his opponent through a trash can during the bout, he botched the spot.

In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, Maven opened up about the botched spot, stating that McMahon was mad at him when he returned backstage after the match.

"One of my regrets is missing the trash can in WrestleMania. Because I literally, I had one move. I go out, WrestleMania 18, Toronto, Sky Dome and me and Goldust had a spot. He was holding the gold trash can. Hell, they even made it gold. And I went to do the dropkick and I completely whiffed it. Like, completely whiffed it," he said.

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"And then I'm thinking to myself if that would've happened during the 'Taker spot at Rumble, I'd have been fired that night because Vince was mad as hell when I got backstage. He was like, 'How the hell did you miss the trash can!?' And the reason I always say I have one move that's because that's what he said to me. 'You got one move. You got one move and you couldn't hit it.'" [From 17:12 to 18:02]

Check out the entire video below:

Maven was intimidated by WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon

Maven spent nearly four years in the Stamford-based company, during which time he held the Hardcore Championship three times. He also shared the ring with several top superstars, including The Undertaker, Edge, and Randy Orton. However, he was released from his contract in 2005.

During an appearance on The Bump in 2020, Maven opened up about his time in WWE, revealing that he was intimidated by Vince McMahon.

"Listen, if I was confident, then I was a better actor than I know. Anyone trying to break into the business that isn't intimidated by Vince McMahon, [then] they're lying to you. People ask me all the time what Vince is like, and I tell them he's the ultimate businessman. He signs the front of the checks and I sign the back. Vince is the kind of guy that sees something in you before you see it in you, and I'm hoping that's what got me in WWE. I hope that he saw what I could be in the business," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

