Brock Lesnar set to take long break from WWE; potential return date revealed - Reports

Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to go on a hiatus following his defeat against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam.

Since RAW After Mania, Brock Lesnar has been feuding with Cody Rhodes. Although The Beast Incarnate lost to The American Nightmare at Backlash, he later defeated Rhodes at Night of Champions. The two squared off for the third time last Saturday at SummerSlam. Despite dominating the bout, the former WWE Champion lost to Rhodes.

After the match, Lesnar uncharacteristically took his gloves off, shook Rhodes' hand, and hugged him. He also raised The American Nightmare's hand and embraced him in front of the crowd.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter via wrestlingnews.co, Lesnar will not return to WWE TV for the rest of 2023. However, he will likely make his comeback by WrestleMania season.

Cody Rhodes commented on Brock Lesnar breaking character to embrace him at WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar's heartfelt gesture towards Cody Rhodes following their match at SummerSlam surprised many fans as his character is supposed to be a heel. At the SummerSlam press conference, Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed that the moment was unplanned.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, The American Nightmare revealed that he initially thought Lesnar was planning to "start swinging" when he saw him taking his gloves off.

"As I saw him taking his gloves off, I sincerely thought he was going to start swinging. Then we went head-to-head, and it felt like we were a millisecond away from starting up again. So I didn't anticipate that handshake coming. When I saw his hand, I was grateful. That's not something he does. Again, this run has consistently surprised me. The torch isn't passed. You have to take it," he said.

