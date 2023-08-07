Did Brock Lesnar pass the torch to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam? WWE legend doesn't think so

SummerSlam 2023 witnessed the final chapter between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, where the latter emerged victorious. However, after the match, Lesnar displayed a rare show of respect for The American Nightmare. Not only did he shake hands, but he also raised Rhodes' hand in the ring.

As a result, the WWE Universe went frenzy and believed that Brock passed the torch to Cody, which has been a long-standing tradition in the company. However, WWE legend X-Pac has different thoughts on this, which he revealed while speaking on Sony Sports Network's Extra Dhamaal after SummerSlam.

The WWE Veteran said that it takes more than a handshake to pass the torch. According to him, Brock Lesnar just appreciated Cody Rhodes because the latter rose to the occasion and surmounted the odds. Moreover, X-Pac said that Lesnar is very stingy, and he does not do that type of thing for anybody.

The 51-year-old believes that The Beast Incarnate is not very benevolent when it comes to these things, and the Hall of Famer said he does not blame the former WWE Champion for that. According to him, the moment after the match was just a show of respect by Lesnar to Cody Rhodes for everything he has done.

Was Brock Lesnar's handshake segment scripted?

The match between Lesnar and Rhodes at SummerSlam was one of the best matches of the night. What became the highlight of the show was the moments after the match, where The Beast Incarnate showed tremendous respect for his opponent by shaking hands and raising his hands.

While speaking at the post-show press conference, WWE CCO Triple H revealed that it was not a scripted segment and was executed from Brock Lesnar's end. It reflects the amount of respect and admiration Brock had for Cody Rhodes after the match. The Game had heaps of praise for The Beast Incarnate and called him one of the "Greatest of All Time."

Triple H said that Brock Lesnar is a generational talent and believes that he does not get the credit he deserves. The fact that he went off the script just to raise Cody's hand is the embodiment of his benevolent nature. While speaking at the press conference, Rhodes said that the world will realize Lesnar's worth once he is gone.

The American Nightmare said that he is a freaking Unicorn and a once-in-a-lifetime individual. Cody admired the 46-year-old for everything he has done in his illustrious career. He believes that there will never be someone like Brock Lesnar, who has redefined this landscape.

