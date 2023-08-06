Triple H addresses the controversy surrounding the lack of women's matches at WWE SummerSlam

Triple H addressed the controversy surrounding the women's division after many popular female superstars were not featured in a match at WWE SummerSlam.

There were two women's matches at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match, and Ronda Rousey battled Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. Both the Women's World Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championships were not defended at the premium live event.

During the press conference following SummerSlam, Triple H commented on the lack of women's matches on tonight's show. The Head of Creative claimed that he is focused on what is delivering for the fans at the moment.

"My take on that is the same as it's always been. I don't see the difference. I look at the women in WWE just like I look at the men in WWE. They're talent, and it is irrelevant to me if they're female talent, male talent, doesn't matter to me. I put the same amount of thought, the same amount of process, and are just looking for things that are delivering in the moment," said Triple H.

Triple H added he's not going to make a women's match the main event for publicity, it will happen when they have earned that spot.

"I said it when they did it. When women main-evented WrestleMania it was because they were the main event of WrestleMania. We didn't make them the main event of anything, and this has been for me through TakeOvers, NXT, and all of it. If they were the main event, it was because they were the main event. Not because 'Hey, that is pretty good. You guys are women, I think I'll get better press if I put you in the main event. That is cool, right?'. No, it's not. It is whoever is the most deserving. Whatever is the most deserving," he added.

Triple H on matches being cut from WWE SummerSlam

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus were seemingly heading toward a clash at SummerSlam but the match was rescheduled to the August 14th edition of RAW.

Lynch and Stratus did not appear to be happy about the news. The Man took to social media earlier today to announce that she is making lemonade with all of the lemons she has been given.

During the press conference, The Game disclosed that there wasn't a match card announced for SummerSlam, so it is incorrect to claim that anything was cut from the show.

"There was a lot of banter that I saw this week about matches being cut. Right? Which is the word that was used, but nothing was cut. There was no card announced, right? If we don't have more things in the pocket ready to go for a PLE that can fit in the PLE, I've done a terrible job," said Triple H.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is in the books and it was a very successful show despite the controversy surrounding Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch's match being left off of the card. Only time will tell when female superstars can main event another premium live event.

