"WWE should be ashamed of themselves" - Fans furious over Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus being excluded from SummerSlam card

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have been feuding for a while now, but surprisingly, they won't face each other at SummerSlam this Saturday. WWE announced that the match will take place at a later date, leaving many fans unhappy.

The Biggest Party of the Summer is the second biggest premium live event in a calendar year after WrestleMania. The Man and the WWE Hall of Famer are two of the greatest female stars in history, but unfortunately, they won't compete at the show.

Big Time Becks defeated Zoey Stark on RAW last week to earn another match against Stratus. On the red brand this week, Becky Lynch said she wanted to face the wrestling veteran during the show in Houston, Texas, but the bout only lasted a few seconds as Zoey Stark attacked Lynch to cause a Disqualification. During a backstage segment, Adam Pearce announced that Trish Stratus will face Becky Lynch in two weeks' time on RAW in Canada.

Although it wasn't confirmed that they were going to fight at SummerSlam, many fans were expecting the match to take place on Saturday night. When fans realized it wasn't going to happen, some of them took to Twitter to air out their frustration.

Check out some of the reactions below:

They have room for part-time talent like Logan Paul on the card but not Becky vs Trish, which has been ongoing for 4 months?



They would never cut a match between two male legends from Summerslam in the way that they have with Becky and Trish.

They have room for part-time talent like Logan Paul on the card but not Becky vs Trish, which has been ongoing for 4 months?

I feel like IMPACT is the only company right now that truly treats its women's division with respect.



I feel like IMPACT is the only company right now that truly treats its women's division with respect.

The wrestling industry as a whole needs to do better!

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes Becky & Bianca had to fight for their TITLE match to make SummerSlam in 2022. I can only imagine the fighting they did for this one only to not be successful..

✧･ﾟslater @poisonouspixies if THE becky lynch vs THE trish stratus couldn’t even make the summerslam card then women’s wrestling in wwe is at an unprecedented level of in the mud

Rick Ucchino @RickUcchino I’m extremely frustrated about many other things going on outside of wrestling right now, so maybe I’m overreacting, but pulling Becky and Trish from SummerSlam is arguably the most egregious booking decision of the last year.



Wasn’t even rescheduled for a PPV. I don’t get it.

This year's WWE SummerSlam event could've had four women's matches

WWE houses some of the best female wrestlers in the entire world. The RAW, SmackDown, and NXT women's roster is filled with talented stars. There are currently two women's matches scheduled for SummerSlam. Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair will face each other in a Triple Threat bout for the WWE Women's Championship.

The other one is the MMA Rules match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Rhea Ripley, the current Women's World Champion, is currently in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez. Although the two stars were involved in a brawl on RAW this week, it wasn't announced that they'll face each other at SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus isn't happening at the premium live event either. Otherwise, there would've been four female matches on the card, which could have erased some of the criticism leveled at the company.

Although, since the event is still a few days away, plans can change at any time. WWE Payback is set for September, and Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez could happen there instead.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus being excluded from SummerSlam this year? Sound off in the comments section below!

