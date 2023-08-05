Becky Lynch reveals what she will be up to during SummerSlam weekend since she isn't a part of the PLE

Becky Lynch isn't a part of the WWE SummerSlam match card this year even though she is currently engaged in a high-profile feud. The WWE Superstar took to Twitter to tell her fans what she is going to do over the weekend as she isn't going to wrestle.

Lynch is currently in a feud with Trish Stratus and her prodigy Zoey Stark. The Irish star and Stratus have been at each other's throats since they lost their tag team titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on an episode of WWE RAW.

Frustrated with Lynch, Stratus attacked her after the loss and began the feud between the two. At Night Of Champions in May, the two WWE Superstars faced each other but Zoey Stark got involved and helped Stratus win the match. Since Stark's involvement, The Man has constantly been involved with the two.

At SummerSlam, fans expected to see Becky Lynch face Trish Stratus. Unfortunately, their match did not make it to the PLE's card, relieving them of their duties at the event. The Man took to Twitter to show her fans what she would be doing this weekend since she does not have a match at the event.

"Making lemonade with all these lemons I’ve been given. What’s everyone else up to this weekend?!"

Was Becky Lynch a part of last year's SummerSlam PLE?

At last year's PLE, Becky Lynch challenged Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. The Man came up short against the EST of WWE after a well-fought contest in a sold-out arena.

Two years ago, Lynch made her triumphant return to WWE at SummerSlam when she surprised Belair as her opponent in an impromptu match. Belair expected to face Carmella but Lynch attacked the Queen Of Staten Island, replacing her and beating Belair for the SmackDown Women's Title.

