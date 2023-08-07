Cody Rhodes sends a message after beating Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes sent a message after beating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on August 5.

Rhodes and Lesnar battled in a rubber match at SummerSlam in which The American Nightmare emerged victorious after hitting a series of Cody Cutters and Crossroads to end their brutal trilogy.

After the match, the two shared an emotional moment. The Beast Incarnate raised Rhodes' arm and hugged him in a moment of mutual respect, which was a rare sight to see. However, The American Nightmare deserved it because of the spectacular show he put on against his opponent.

Following their bout, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to send a message with some pictures from SummerSlam. He thanked the fans who came to witness him in Detroit and asked the Stamford-based promotion what they have planned next for him.

"Thank you Detroit…what next? @WWE," Rhodes wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes said he was grateful to compete at Brock Lesnar's level

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar had already faced each other twice before their third meeting at SummerSlam. The Beast emerged victorious at Money in the Bank, while The American Nightmare closed their feud with two wins, one at Backlash 2023 and another at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

At the WWE SummerSlam press conference, Rhodes said that he doesn't want to wrestle Lesnar again and was grateful to compete at The Beast's level.

"I'm very grateful for what's happened. I don't wanna wrestle Brock Lesnar again. But I'm very grateful to do it and compete at his level," Rhodes said.

Rhodes now wants to continue on his journey to becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion. Fans want him to win the gold as well.

Time will if the company will have The American Nightmare dethrone Roman Reigns.

