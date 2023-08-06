Huge character change after Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar part three is officially in the books, as is the rivalry between the two. Although it lasted for only four months, one could argue that it was the perfect amount of time, and it ended with a major character change.

As expected, it was The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes who picked up the victory after getting dominated for at least 15 out of the nearly 18 minutes that the match went on. Lesnar also suffered, with his shorts getting torn in the process.

After Cody Rhodes hit his finisher thrice to pick up the win, Brock Lesnar stood across the ring. He bumped Cody's forehead with his own gently before shaking hands and embracing The American Nightmare - seemingly turning face four months after his heel turn on the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

It was a wholesome ending to the rivalry that saw The Beast Incarnate brutally attack Rhodes on numerous occasions. Lesnar's win at Night of Champions 2023 only happened as a result of him having the upper hand over Rhodes.

Now that the rivalry is over, it will be interesting to see what is next for both men.

Normally, Lesnar takes a break after SummerSlam and returns for the next show in Saudi Arabia. This means that we are likely not to see him for two-to-three months at least.

As for The American Nightmare, we will find out sooner rather than later what WWE has planned for him.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here