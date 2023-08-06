"I don't wanna wrestle Brock Lesnar again" - Cody Rhodes makes startling confession at WWE SummerSlam Press Conference

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has finally conquered the Beast Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Brock and Cody went through a brutal battle at the Biggest Event of the Summer. The two stars laid it all in the ring in a highly personal battle. However, The American Nightmare emerged victorious after three successive Cross Rhodes and finally earned the respect of Lesnar.

Cody Rhodes appeared at the WWE press conference after the event and spoke about the moment of mutual respect between the two stars as they shook hands and shared a hug.

"I don't think it's dawned on me what a moment like that means. His run since I came back to WWE has been consistently surprising to me in every way. That's why I'm so touched by it all. It's real, it's as real as it gets in this world. That will be something that I look at and have a deep deep appreciation. The guy also hawked a loogie on me in the middle of the match. He has given me German Suplexes, F5s, F5s through tables, absolutely eviscerated me on many levels. Somehow, someway, I felt like there was maybe this bond by battle in that final moment."

Cody Rhodes was grateful for sharing the ring with Lesnar but claimed that he doesn't want to battle the Beast anytime soon.

"I'm very grateful for what's happened. I don't wanna wrestle Brock Lesnar again. But I'm very grateful to do it and compete at his level."

You can check out the video below:

With this win, Cody finally picked up a convincing win over Brock Lesnar and put an end to the trilogy of matches between the two superstars.

