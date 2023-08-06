Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE future after SummerSlam - Reports

Brock Lesnar seemingly wrapped up his feud with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, and the post-match moment has sparked rumors of a possible retirement. For those wondering whether he's done, the latest backstage report on The Beast Incarnate's status has now disputed the speculation.

The former WWE Champion faced Cody Rhodes in their rubber match at the recently-concluded SummerSlam PLE, and it ended up being one of the most impressive contests of the evening in Detroit.

In a rare moment that was allegedly unplanned, Lesnar showed Rhodes respect despite losing to The American Nightmare, and it made fans think about Brock's future in the ring. The 46-year-old taking his gloves off was also seen as a potential hint about him being done with wrestling, but that's far from the truth.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Brock Lesnar is expected to return after another brief hiatus. It was noted that Lesnar is advertised for Fastlane, which is scheduled for October 7th, 2023, and while it's not confirmed, he could make his comeback around that time.

"He's advertised for Fastlane. So, I don't know if that's when he returns. He's not; he's going to be gone for a little while, was what I was told, but not a long while, whatever that means," said Meltzer.

What happened during Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' SummerSlam match?

The grudge match between the top WWE stars went second on the SummerSlam card, following Logan Paul and Ricochet's "viral" opener.

The former AEW star got in some offense early on as he landed a few disaster kicks and even evaded Brock Lesnar's attacks. It, however, didn't take long for The Beast to assert his dominance.

There was a phase in the match where Lesnar toyed around with Rhodes and ragdolled him across the ring. The physical punishment worsened for Cody as he was sent crashing through the announcer's table with an F5.

The final moments of the showdown saw Cody Rhodes give Brock Lesnar a taste of his own medicine by executing a Kimura Lock. The RAW star proceeded to hit three consecutive Cross Rhodes to get a massive three-count win over one of WWE's most dominant wrestlers.

Rhodes is clearly back on track toward "finishing the story," but what about Lesnar?

Regarding what's next for Lesnar from a storyline perspective, there is no word on WWE's creative plans for the superstar.

