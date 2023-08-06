Legendary multi-time champion breaking character at WWE SummerSlam was "completely unplanned," according to Triple H

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke about Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar sharing a moment of mutual respect after their match at SummerSlam.

Brock and Cody finally laid their rivalry to rest after a hellacious battle at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare picked up the win after a series of Cody Cutters and Crossroads to end their brutal trilogy. After the match, the two stars shared an emotional moment where they shook hands and embraced each other.

At the WWE SummerSlam press conference, Triple H revealed that the moment was spontaneous. He suggested that the two stars were possibly overwhelmed with emotions after the match and decided to share that moment in the spotlight.

"I heard Cody say he hadn't digested or had enough time to digest the Brock Lesnar moment after their match. Completely unplanned. Completely in the moment." [From 44:40 - 44:55]

Other than Triple H, Cody Rhodes also spoke about having respect for Brock Lesnar and mentioned that he was still coming to grips with what happened in the ring.

