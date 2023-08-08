Cody Rhodes breaks silence on Brock Lesnar offering him a handshake in unscripted moment

Cody Rhodes has revealed his reaction to Brock Lesnar shaking his hand at SummerSlam 2023.

At the Biggest Party of the Summer, Lesnar lost to Rhodes after 17 minutes of a back-and-forth contest. After the match, The Beast offered a handshake to The American Nightmare, and the duo embraced in a wholesome visual.

Rhodes recently chatted with Sports Illustrated and opened up about Brock Lesnar offering him a handshake after the loss at SummerSlam. He genuinely thought that Lesnar was about to attack him.

“As I saw him taking his gloves off, I sincerely thought he was going to start swinging. Then we went head-to-head, and it felt like we were a millisecond away from starting up again. So I didn’t anticipate that handshake coming. When I saw his hand, I was grateful. That’s not something he does. Again, this run has consistently surprised me. The torch isn’t passed. You have to take it,” he said. [H/T SI]

Cody Rhodes didn't see Brock Lesnar backstage after the match

Rhodes further stated that he received an ovation backstage after the match. He added that The Beast Incarnate was nowhere to be found.

Check out his comments below:

“I came to the back, there was a nice ovation in the Gorilla Position, but Brock was nowhere to be found,” says Rhodes. “I didn’t see him the rest of the night. The way I see it, we didn’t need to speak. Brock left it all in the ring.”

Lesnar flew back home immediately after his match with Cody Rhodes. The former WWE Champion has put over several top names, including Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre.

Now that Lesnar has lost his feud with Rhodes, only time will tell what's next for the WWE veteran.

